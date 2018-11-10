SCRL Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $358,266.00 (SCRL)

SCRL (CURRENCY:SCRL) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 10th. Over the last week, SCRL has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One SCRL token can now be bought for $0.0677 or 0.00001058 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, IDEX, Hotbit and LATOKEN. SCRL has a total market capitalization of $10.13 million and approximately $358,266.00 worth of SCRL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007970 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004048 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015526 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00149453 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00251608 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $659.81 or 0.10312422 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011251 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

SCRL Token Profile

SCRL was first traded on April 17th, 2018. SCRL’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,648,864 tokens. The official message board for SCRL is medium.com/@solutech.scrolla. SCRL’s official Twitter account is @OficcialScroll. The official website for SCRL is www.scroll.network.

SCRL Token Trading

SCRL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, LATOKEN and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SCRL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

