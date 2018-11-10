Scroll Tops 1-Day Volume of $105,841.00 (SCRL)

Scroll (CURRENCY:SCRL) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 10th. In the last seven days, Scroll has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. Scroll has a total market capitalization of $17.24 million and approximately $105,841.00 worth of Scroll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scroll token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001643 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, LATOKEN and IDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004015 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015511 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00149120 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00250584 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $657.53 or 0.10234686 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011134 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Scroll Token Profile

Scroll was first traded on April 17th, 2018. Scroll’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,335,366 tokens. Scroll’s official message board is medium.com/@solutech.scrolla. Scroll’s official Twitter account is @OficcialScroll. Scroll’s official website is www.scroll.network.

Scroll Token Trading

Scroll can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, LATOKEN, IDEX and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scroll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scroll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scroll using one of the exchanges listed above.

