Seaport Global Securities Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Resolute Energy Corp (REN)

Resolute Energy Corp (NYSE:REN) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for Resolute Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, November 6th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.73. Seaport Global Securities has a “Hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Resolute Energy (NYSE:REN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $106.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.54 million. Resolute Energy had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a negative net margin of 10.10%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Resolute Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

REN opened at $30.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $745.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 3.46. Resolute Energy has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $39.28.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resolute Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resolute Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Resolute Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Resolute Energy by 90.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 8,911 shares during the period. Finally, Fondren Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Resolute Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $624,000.

In related news, major shareholder Kemc Fund Iv Gp, Llc bought 295,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $7,677,177.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Duffy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $32,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,328 shares of company stock worth $73,015. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Energy Company Profile

Resolute Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration for, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its principal project area is located in the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin, Reeves County. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in approximately 27,100 gross acres located in the Permian Basin of Texas; and its estimated net proved reserves were approximately 53.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

