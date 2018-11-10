SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS) Shares Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $500,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 8,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $226,426.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,693.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 1.00. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $32.47.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $483.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.67 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SEAS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Wedbush set a $24.00 price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

SeaWorld Entertainment Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates marine-life theme park under the SeaWorld brand in San Diego, Orlando, and San Antonio; Busch Gardens theme parks, which are family-oriented destinations with foreign geographic settings in Tampa and Williamsburg; and water parks under the Aquatica brand name in Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego.

