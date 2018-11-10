SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) and Alliance MMA (AMMA) Financial Comparison

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) and Alliance MMA (NASDAQ:AMMA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and Alliance MMA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaWorld Entertainment 1 4 3 0 2.25 Alliance MMA 0 0 0 0 N/A

SeaWorld Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $29.57, indicating a potential upside of 19.48%. Given SeaWorld Entertainment’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SeaWorld Entertainment is more favorable than Alliance MMA.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SeaWorld Entertainment and Alliance MMA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaWorld Entertainment $1.26 billion 1.72 -$202.38 million $0.21 117.86 Alliance MMA $4.21 million 1.07 -$11.97 million N/A N/A

Alliance MMA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SeaWorld Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares SeaWorld Entertainment and Alliance MMA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaWorld Entertainment 2.61% 21.33% 2.89% Alliance MMA -451.49% -265.79% -209.49%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.0% of SeaWorld Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Alliance MMA shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of SeaWorld Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

SeaWorld Entertainment has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Alliance MMA has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SeaWorld Entertainment beats Alliance MMA on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates marine-life theme park under the SeaWorld brand in San Diego, Orlando, and San Antonio; Busch Gardens theme parks, which are family-oriented destinations with foreign geographic settings in Tampa and Williamsburg; and water parks under the Aquatica brand name in Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego. It also operates Discovery Cove marine life theme park in Orlando; Water Country USA, family water park in Williamsburg; Sesame Place, a seasonal park in Langhorne; and Adventure Island, a water park in Tampa. In addition, the company operates its theme park under the Shamu and Sea Rescue brands. It operates a portfolio of 12 destination and regional theme parks. The company was formerly known as SW Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. in December 2012. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Alliance MMA

Alliance MMA, Inc. focuses on mixed martial arts (MMA) promotional activities. It operates through three segments: Promotions, Ticket Services, and Athlete Management. The company offers MMA promotions, MMA ticketing platform, and fighter management services. It also provides live MMA event promotion, as well as athlete management services to professional MMA fighters. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

