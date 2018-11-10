Second Sight Medical Products (EYES) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 target price on Second Sight Medical Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Second Sight Medical Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYES opened at $1.54 on Thursday. Second Sight Medical Products has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $2.58. The firm has a market cap of $114.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.91.

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Second Sight Medical Products had a negative return on equity of 582.43% and a negative net margin of 408.41%. The business had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Second Sight Medical Products will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregg Williams acquired 3,247,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $5,033,411.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,105,967 shares of company stock valued at $9,706,383 and have sold 23,777 shares valued at $41,543. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

About Second Sight Medical Products

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures and markets prosthetic devices. Its product the Argus II System, treats outer retinal degenerations and employs electrical stimulation to bypass degenerated photoreceptor cells and to stimulate remaining viable retinal cells thereby inducing visual perception in blind individuals.

