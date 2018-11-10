Select Energy Services (WTTR) PT Raised to $15.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.18% from the company’s previous close.

WTTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered Select Energy Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Select Energy Services from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

WTTR opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 2.21. Select Energy Services has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $396.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.52 million. Select Energy Services had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 158.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Select Energy Services will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nick L. Swyka bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,841,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,479,000 after purchasing an additional 761,511 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 20.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,812,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,390,000 after buying an additional 659,270 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 61.8% in the second quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,413,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,544,000 after buying an additional 540,140 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 20.6% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,136,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after buying an additional 193,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 29.1% in the third quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 848,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after buying an additional 191,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the unconventional oil and gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary hose; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

