Select Medical Holdings Co. (SEM) Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio Sells 98,576 Shares

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 98,576 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,976,448.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,251,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,393,998.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $21.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.39.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The health services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Select Medical had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Select Medical by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,553 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 12,791 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Select Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Select Medical by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 127,878 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 42,856 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Select Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $680,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Select Medical by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 18,011 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Select Medical from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates acute care hospitals (LTCHs), inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs), outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational medicine centers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Long Term Acute Care, Inpatient Rehabilitation, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

