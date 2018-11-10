Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) Position Decreased by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,810 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Senior Housing Properties Trust worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,030,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,982,000 after buying an additional 3,546,467 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,072,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,406,000 after buying an additional 643,717 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,826,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,215,000 after buying an additional 619,650 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Senior Housing Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,007,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,938,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,035,000 after buying an additional 572,782 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNH opened at $16.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $19.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Senior Housing Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 42.36%. The business had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 26th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.73%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNH shares. BidaskClub lowered Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Senior Housing Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Senior Housing Properties Trust Company Profile

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

