Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) Given a $16.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer set a $16.00 price target on Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MCRB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seres Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.81.

Shares of MCRB traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.40. 155,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.61. Seres Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.43 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.31% and a negative return on equity of 256.24%. Equities analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John G. Aunins sold 42,837 shares of Seres Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $327,274.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,390.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roger Pomerantz sold 12,518 shares of Seres Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $113,913.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,070.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,634 shares of company stock valued at $526,006. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $117,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 175.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 23,222 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $415,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 18.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 18,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 104.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 135,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 69,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which is in Phase III clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

