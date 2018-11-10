Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

MCRB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $16.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.81.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Seres Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $11.35. The company has a market capitalization of $311.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.61.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.03. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.31% and a negative return on equity of 256.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.43 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seres Therapeutics news, insider John G. Aunins sold 14,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $84,817.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,637.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Aunins sold 42,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $327,274.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,390.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,634 shares of company stock worth $526,006. 37.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,266,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,091,000 after purchasing an additional 859,705 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,240,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,272,000 after purchasing an additional 418,589 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 86,348 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 135,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 69,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $415,000. 77.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which is in Phase III clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.