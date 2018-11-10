Service Co. International (SCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.17.

SCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Service Co. International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Service Co. International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Service Co. International from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th.

SCI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.81. The company had a trading volume of 876,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,551. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.03. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $33.45 and a 1 year high of $45.42.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.60 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Blair Waltrip sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $2,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 616,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,190,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total value of $4,529,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,869,524.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 282,150 shares of company stock valued at $11,706,670. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the third quarter worth about $277,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the third quarter worth about $3,715,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 7.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 569,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,194,000 after acquiring an additional 40,805 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,534,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,044,000 after acquiring an additional 75,098 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 3.3% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 43,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

