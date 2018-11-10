Servicemaster Global (SERV) Given a $47.00 Price Target by Oppenheimer Analysts

Oppenheimer set a $47.00 target price on Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Servicemaster Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $48.20 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 target price on shares of Servicemaster Global and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $47.00 target price on shares of Servicemaster Global and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.13.

Shares of SERV traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.52. 861,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,271. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Servicemaster Global has a 1 year low of $30.79 and a 1 year high of $45.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The company had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Servicemaster Global will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SERV. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 299.4% in the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,552,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412,432 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 1,857.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 915,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,780,000 after purchasing an additional 868,601 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global in the second quarter worth approximately $49,603,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 67.9% in the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 1,175,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,877,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global in the second quarter worth approximately $22,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield, and the Franchise Services Group. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

