Seven Generations Energy Ltd (VII) Director Marty Leigh Proctor Acquires 5,000 Shares

Seven Generations Energy Ltd (TSE:VII) Director Marty Leigh Proctor bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.61 per share, with a total value of C$63,050.00.

Marty Leigh Proctor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Seven Generations Energy alerts:

On Monday, August 13th, Marty Leigh Proctor bought 10,000 shares of Seven Generations Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.20 per share, with a total value of C$152,000.00.

Shares of TSE VII traded down C$0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$12.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,549,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,949. Seven Generations Energy Ltd has a 1 year low of C$12.38 and a 1 year high of C$20.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$29.50 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised shares of Seven Generations Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$21.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$18.50 to C$22.50 in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Seven Generations Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.73.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/seven-generations-energy-ltd-vii-director-marty-leigh-proctor-acquires-5000-shares.html.

About Seven Generations Energy

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of condensate and natural gas properties in western Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering 500,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Generations Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Generations Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.