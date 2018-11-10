SHADE Token Market Capitalization Reaches $698.00 (SHADE)

SHADE Token (CURRENCY:SHADE) traded 89.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. During the last seven days, SHADE Token has traded 72.3% lower against the US dollar. SHADE Token has a market capitalization of $698.00 and $0.00 worth of SHADE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHADE Token token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006316 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00022842 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00306468 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00001190 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About SHADE Token

SHADE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2014. SHADE Token’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,001,445 tokens. SHADE Token’s official Twitter account is @ShadeCoin. SHADE Token’s official website is www.stellarshade.org.

Buying and Selling SHADE Token

SHADE Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHADE Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHADE Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHADE Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

