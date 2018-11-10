Sharechain Market Cap Hits $189,457.00 (SSS)

Sharechain (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 10th. Over the last week, Sharechain has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Sharechain coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sharechain has a market capitalization of $189,457.00 and approximately $2,578.00 worth of Sharechain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sharechain Coin Profile

SSS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Sharechain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,544,023,561 coins. The official website for Sharechain is www.sharechain.org.

Sharechain Coin Trading

Sharechain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharechain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sharechain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sharechain using one of the exchanges listed above.

