Shawcor Ltd (SCL) Expected to Post FY2018 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Shawcor Ltd (TSE:SCL) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2018 earnings estimates for Shawcor in a report issued on Tuesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now anticipates that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Shawcor’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SCL. TD Securities cut shares of Shawcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Industrial Alliance Securities reduced their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 27th.

Shares of TSE SCL opened at C$21.74 on Thursday. Shawcor has a 1 year low of C$21.12 and a 1 year high of C$29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$357.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$336.20 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Shawcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.14%.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial. The company offers pipe coating, insulation coating, and weight coating systems, as well as custom coating and field joint application services for onshore and offshore pipelines; ultrasonic and radiographic pipeline girth weld inspection services for pipeline operators and construction contractors; manufactures and sells heat shrinkable sleeves, adhesives, and liquid coatings for pipeline joint protection applications; and designs and assembles engineered pipe logistics products and services.

