Short Interest in Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) Increases By 7.3%

Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,809,194 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the October 15th total of 2,618,288 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,030 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.6 days. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,587,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $141,566,000 after purchasing an additional 187,466 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 16.1% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,820,691 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $111,294,000 after purchasing an additional 391,700 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 4.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,317,683 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,996,000 after purchasing an additional 54,989 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 185.0% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 969,015 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,237,000 after purchasing an additional 629,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 55.7% during the second quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. now owns 386,492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after purchasing an additional 138,324 shares during the last quarter.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $39.00 price target on Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 price target on Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.56.
CQP opened at $35.17 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $26.68 and a 1 year high of $40.56.
Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%.
Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile
Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.
Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright
Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.