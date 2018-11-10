Short Interest in First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund (FEN) Declines By 92.6%

First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,656 shares, a decrease of 92.6% from the October 15th total of 49,485 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,341 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund by 47.4% during the third quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 467,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 150,310 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund by 6.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Doliver Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund by 167.0% during the third quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP now owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 29,782 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund by 9.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 36,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund stock opened at $19.91 on Friday. First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund Company Profile

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

