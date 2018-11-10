Short Interest in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE) Expands By 26.0%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,022,875 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the October 15th total of 4,779,313 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,542,287 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

GTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 383.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 48,759 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 27.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 16,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the third quarter worth about $427,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GTE opened at $2.87 on Friday. Gran Tierra Energy has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $3.96.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $175.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. Gran Tierra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 19.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

