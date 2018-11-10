Short Interest in Groupon Inc (GRPN) Decreases By 14.4%

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,629,752 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the October 15th total of 50,956,961 shares. Approximately 9.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,634,677 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

GRPN opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.67, a PEG ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.75. Groupon has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $5.99.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The coupon company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.08 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Groupon will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GRPN shares. BidaskClub lowered Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Groupon in a report on Thursday, September 13th. TheStreet lowered Groupon from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Groupon in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Groupon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.20.

In related news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $5,730,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in Groupon by 2.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 660,215 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 14,592 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Groupon by 115.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,063 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,167 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Groupon by 13.9% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 170,112 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 20,813 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Groupon by 48.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 67,533 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 22,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 67.6% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 63,242 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelries, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as provides discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

