Short Interest in Polymet Mining Corp (PLM) Expands By 1.9%

Polymet Mining Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,482,296 shares, a growth of 1.9% from the October 15th total of 1,454,928 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,177 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

PLM stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. Polymet Mining has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.36.

Polymet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Polymet Mining

PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd.

