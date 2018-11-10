Short Interest in Viacom, Inc. (VIAB) Expands By 15.4%

Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,248,182 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the October 15th total of 12,344,597 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,885,823 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viacom by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viacom by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Viacom by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 24,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of Viacom by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 215,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viacom by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Viacom alerts:

VIAB opened at $32.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.40. Viacom has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $35.55.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Viacom had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 23.53%. Viacom’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viacom will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VIAB shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Viacom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Viacom in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Viacom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Viacom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/short-interest-in-viacom-inc-viab-expands-by-15-4.html.

Viacom Company Profile

Viacom, Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Viacom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viacom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.