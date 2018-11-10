Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-$0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $200-$208 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $208.18 million.Sierra Wireless also updated its Q4 2018 guidance to $0.22-0.30 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. First Analysis cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a $16.55 rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.22.

Shares of SWIR traded down $3.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.02. 2,113,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,504. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $23.45. The stock has a market cap of $712.31 million, a PE ratio of 82.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $203.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services.

