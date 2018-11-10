Signature Bank (SBNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.21.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Signature Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.74. 259,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.91. Signature Bank has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $161.92.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $329.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.77 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 25.14%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the second quarter worth $128,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the second quarter worth $132,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the second quarter worth $160,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 1,408.6% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the third quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.