Silent Notary (SNTR) Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last Week

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. During the last week, Silent Notary has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Silent Notary has a total market cap of $2.10 million and $154,846.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Silent Notary token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, YoBit, IDEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007891 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015559 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00149206 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00248826 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $656.14 or 0.10288232 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00011193 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Silent Notary Profile

Silent Notary’s launch date was November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Silent Notary is silentnotary.com.

Silent Notary Token Trading

Silent Notary can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Hotbit, Bilaxy, DDEX, IDEX, TOPBTC and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silent Notary should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Silent Notary using one of the exchanges listed above.

