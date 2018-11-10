Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM) Short Interest Update

Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,289 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the October 15th total of 180,701 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 352,026 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $2.22 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $3.12.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $48.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.00 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SVM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Friday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the first quarter worth $1,035,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the second quarter worth $311,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 47.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,773,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 570,576 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the second quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the second quarter worth $1,920,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/silvercorp-metals-inc-svm-short-interest-update.html.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.