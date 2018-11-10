Skeena Resources Ltd (SKE) Director Jr. Walter Coles Purchases 75,000 Shares

Skeena Resources Ltd (CVE:SKE) Director Jr. Walter Coles purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,250.00.

Shares of SKE stock traded down C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 87,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,132. Skeena Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of C$0.29 and a 1 year high of C$0.80.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

