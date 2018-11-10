Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Cut to “Hold” at Summit Insights

Summit Insights lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SWKS. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.79.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $6.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.66. The company had a trading volume of 8,436,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,861. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $75.15 and a one year high of $115.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.93%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $928,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,142,688.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 3,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $258,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,251 shares in the company, valued at $12,441,648.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $3,126,050. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 103,064 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 19,137 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 210,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,066,000 after acquiring an additional 31,994 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,823 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,434,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $130,136,000 after acquiring an additional 264,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

