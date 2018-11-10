Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.31%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Skyworks Solutions updated its Q1 2019 guidance to $1.91-1.91 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.91 EPS.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $6.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,436,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,045. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $75.15 and a 1-year high of $115.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.42%.

In other news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $928,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,142,688.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,441,648.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,126,050 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 103,064 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after buying an additional 19,137 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 210,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,066,000 after buying an additional 31,994 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,823 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,434,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $130,136,000 after buying an additional 264,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 20th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.79.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/skyworks-solutions-swks-releases-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-02-eps.html.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.