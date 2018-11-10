Smith Salley & Associates Acquires 2,045 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group accounts for approximately 1.8% of Smith Salley & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $11,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 24,710 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.49, for a total transaction of $3,471,507.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,406,999.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC opened at $134.23 on Friday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $116.55 and a 52-week high of $163.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.09. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

PNC Financial Services Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

Several brokerages have commented on PNC. ValuEngine raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $137.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Nomura cut their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Smith Salley & Associates Acquires 2,045 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/smith-salley-associates-acquires-2045-shares-of-pnc-financial-services-group-inc-pnc.html.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.