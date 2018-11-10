Smith Salley & Associates Has $2.42 Million Stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL)

Smith Salley & Associates trimmed its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,417 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,737,000 after purchasing an additional 17,412 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,923,000 after acquiring an additional 74,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter worth $733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $169.78 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.63 and a 12 month high of $179.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.36.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 18th. The restaurant operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $810.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.86 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.17%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CBRL shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $146.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, VP Nicholas V. Flanagan sold 6,000 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $874,860.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,738,895.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laura A. Daily sold 2,740 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.60, for a total transaction of $398,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/smith-salley-associates-has-2-42-million-stake-in-cracker-barrel-old-country-store-inc-cbrl.html.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

See Also: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.