Societe Generale Reiterates €19.50 Price Target for Deutsche Telekom (DTE)

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been given a €19.50 ($22.67) price target by stock analysts at Societe Generale in a report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. equinet set a €13.30 ($15.47) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Commerzbank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.80 ($13.72) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €16.80 ($19.54).

DTE opened at €14.70 ($17.09) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($21.08).

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

