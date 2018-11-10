Socket Mobile (SCKT) vs. One Stop Systems (OSS) Head to Head Analysis

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) and Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares One Stop Systems and Socket Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Stop Systems N/A N/A N/A Socket Mobile -18.74% -3.45% -2.57%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.5% of One Stop Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Socket Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.2% of One Stop Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.3% of Socket Mobile shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for One Stop Systems and Socket Mobile, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score One Stop Systems 0 0 2 0 3.00 Socket Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

One Stop Systems currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 149.17%. Given One Stop Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe One Stop Systems is more favorable than Socket Mobile.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares One Stop Systems and Socket Mobile’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Stop Systems $27.54 million 1.40 $90,000.00 $0.01 301.00 Socket Mobile $21.29 million 0.53 -$1.43 million N/A N/A

One Stop Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Socket Mobile.

Summary

One Stop Systems beats Socket Mobile on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions. It serves manufacturers of automated equipment used for telecommunication, industrial, and military applications. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Escondido, California.

About Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile, Inc. produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in mobile point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, control systems, logistics, event management, medical, and education. It provides cordless data capture devices that connect over Bluetooth and work with applications running on smartphones, mobile computers, and tablets; and software developer kits to mobile application developers to enable them to integrate its products into their applications. The company offers barcode scanning products for 1D imager and laser, and 2D barcode scanning in standard and durable cases. It is also developing D600, a contactless SmartTag reader writer version of its durable handheld barcode scanner that reads and writes various types of electronic SmartTags, including near field communications. In addition, the company offers SocketCare services program, which provides extended warranty and accidental breakage coverage for various products. It markets its products through a network of distributors and on-line resellers, application developers, and value added resellers. The company was formerly known as Socket Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Socket Mobile, Inc. in April 2008. Socket Mobile, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

