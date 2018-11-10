SOLVAY S A/S (SOLVY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank

SOLVAY S A/S (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SOLVAY S A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get SOLVAY S A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOLVY opened at $11.49 on Thursday. SOLVAY S A/S has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $14.88.

SOLVAY S A/S Company Profile

Solvay SA engages in the chemical business worldwide. The company offers advanced formulations, such as surfactants, amines, polymers, and guar and phosphorous derivatives; specialty mining reagent solutions, phosphine-based chemistry solutions, and solutions for stabilization of polymers; vanillin for food, flavors, and fragrances industries; and synthetic intermediates used in perfumery, pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and electronics.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for SOLVAY S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOLVAY S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.