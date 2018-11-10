Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Likely to Impact Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Share Price

Media headlines about Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Wells Fargo & Co earned a coverage optimism score of 1.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Wells Fargo & Co's analysis:

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. UBS Group set a $63.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.79.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.04. 18,972,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,114,412. The stock has a market cap of $261.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $66.31.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $21.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.85%.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, EVP Hope A. Hardison sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,450,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,323.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Avid Modjtabai sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $5,871,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

