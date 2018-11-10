Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) Share Price

News headlines about Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Jefferies Financial Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.98 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of JEF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.99. 1,840,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,178,769. Jefferies Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses.

