Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Very Likely to Impact BP (BP) Stock Price

Media headlines about BP (NYSE:BP) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BP earned a media sentiment score of 0.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of BP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,027,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,489,396. BP has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $47.83. The company has a market capitalization of $143.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.29. BP had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $79.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BP will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. BP’s payout ratio is 129.79%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on BP in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Santander raised BP from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.22.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

