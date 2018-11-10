Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Hertz Global (HTZ) Stock Price

Press coverage about Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) has trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Hertz Global earned a coverage optimism score of 0.63 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the transportation company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of HTZ stock opened at $19.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.24. Hertz Global has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $25.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Hertz Global had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hertz Global will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on HTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded Hertz Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.00 price objective on Hertz Global and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Hertz Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hertz Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

