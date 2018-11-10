Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Very Unlikely to Impact OTC Markets Group (OTCM) Stock Price

News headlines about OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. OTC Markets Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.72 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected OTC Markets Group’s score:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OTCM shares. ValuEngine raised OTC Markets Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised OTC Markets Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th.

OTCM opened at $32.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $372.37 million, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.09. OTC Markets Group has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $34.94.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $14.06 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OTC Markets Group will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.97%.

About OTC Markets Group

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, which connects a network of brokers-dealers providing liquidity and execution services for various securities. The company also provides investors, traders, institutions, and regulators with a suite of enterprise and user level market data licenses through direct or extranet connectivity, third party market data redistributors, or order management systems.

