Spark Energy (SPKE) Receives “Hold” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their hold rating on shares of Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) in a report published on Wednesday. B. Riley also issued estimates for Spark Energy’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spark Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Spark Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.58.

Get Spark Energy alerts:

Shares of SPKE stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $9.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.36. Spark Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95. The company has a market capitalization of $330.99 million, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of -1.48.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.31. Spark Energy had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $258.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.69 million. On average, analysts forecast that Spark Energy will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1813 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. Spark Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -152.08%.

In other news, Director W Keith Maxwell III acquired 123,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $1,016,012.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gil Melman sold 15,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $138,792.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 277,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,337,792 in the last ninety days. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPKE. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spark Energy by 8.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 30,834 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spark Energy by 175.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 574,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 365,786 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spark Energy by 19.4% in the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 372,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 60,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spark Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,435,000 after acquiring an additional 27,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Spark Energy in the second quarter worth about $197,000. 32.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spark Energy

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company is involved in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.