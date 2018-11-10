Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) PT Lowered to $62.00 at Mizuho

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho to $62.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Spark Therapeutics to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Raymond James set a $82.00 price target on shares of Spark Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Spark Therapeutics from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Spark Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.52.

Shares of Spark Therapeutics stock traded down $3.24 on Wednesday, hitting $42.76. 666,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.27. Spark Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $96.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.71 and a quick ratio of 18.14.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.44 million. Spark Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 127.82%. The company’s revenue was up 463.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.90) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spark Therapeutics will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,536,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $458,206,000 after buying an additional 142,428 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,031,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,344,000 after buying an additional 161,811 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,524,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,135,000 after buying an additional 26,314 shares in the last quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 876,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,562,000 after buying an additional 239,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 531,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,976,000 after buying an additional 147,158 shares in the last quarter.

Spark Therapeutics Company Profile

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions caused by mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia.

