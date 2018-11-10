SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) Shares Gap Up to $37.82

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.99, but opened at $37.82. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF shares last traded at $37.04, with a volume of 752404 shares traded.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Financial Private Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 30,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 176,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

