SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT) Holdings Decreased by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,046 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 113,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,492,000 after buying an additional 10,209 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 52,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 25,242 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,309,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,266,000 after purchasing an additional 785,171 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $517,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XRT opened at $48.65 on Friday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $52.96.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

