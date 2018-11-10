Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.40.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered Spectrum Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:SPB traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.85. 203,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,037. Spectrum Brands has a 1 year low of $58.88 and a 1 year high of $119.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a branded consumer products company that manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. It supplies consumer batteries, residential locksets, residential builders' hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, personal insect repellents, and auto care products, as well as lawn and garden, and home pest control products.

