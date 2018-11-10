SPINDLE Price Hits $0.0025 on Major Exchanges (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. During the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One SPINDLE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, YoBit, HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $8.68 million and $26,415.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.16 or 0.02508220 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00626924 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00018172 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00026869 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00023102 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000040 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00020288 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009770 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00014750 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,492,178,972 tokens. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone.

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

SPINDLE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, HitBTC, Bancor Network and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

