SPX Flow (FLOW) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX Flow from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded SPX Flow from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Buckingham Research began coverage on SPX Flow in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of SPX Flow in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on SPX Flow from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Get SPX Flow alerts:

SPX Flow stock opened at $37.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.42. SPX Flow has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $54.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $530.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.01 million. SPX Flow had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SPX Flow will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPX Flow during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in SPX Flow by 205.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its position in SPX Flow by 42.9% during the second quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in SPX Flow by 21.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in SPX Flow by 24.0% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPX Flow

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Flow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.