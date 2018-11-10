Square (SQ) Stock Price Down 2.9% Following Insider Selling

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) shares dropped 2.9% on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $73.66 and last traded at $73.06. Approximately 437,487 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 21,308,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.23.

Specifically, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $519,317.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 490,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,745,097.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $10,063,428.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,300,650 shares of company stock worth $187,755,700. 27.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Square from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Square in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Square from $57.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Square from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Square from $77.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -732.70 and a beta of 4.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $431.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.19 million. Square had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 149.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 85,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,656,000 after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 89.6% during the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 99,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,829,000 after purchasing an additional 46,900 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 75.2% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,965,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,790 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 769.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 345.9% during the third quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 42,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 32,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

About Square (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

