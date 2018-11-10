SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Evergy (EVRG)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,570,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 85,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 45,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 262.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 88,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 63,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get Evergy alerts:

EVRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price target on shares of Evergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.80.

NASDAQ:EVRG opened at $58.35 on Friday. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $59.28.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 1,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $56,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jerl L. Banning sold 8,770 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $506,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,620 shares of company stock valued at $6,193,864 over the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/srs-capital-advisors-inc-acquires-new-stake-in-evergy-evrg.html.

Evergy Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.