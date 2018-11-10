SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 390,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,708 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 6.8% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $109,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $113,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 99.4% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 210.6% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 53.4% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $40.17 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $47.89.

